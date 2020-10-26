Advertisement

High court won’t extend Wisconsin’s absentee ballot deadline

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is siding with Republicans to prevent Wisconsin from counting mailed ballots that are received after Election Day.

The justices on Monday refused to reinstate a lower court order that called for mailed ballots to be counted if they are received up to six days after the Nov. 3 election.

A federal appeals court had already put that order on hold. Democrats argued that the flood of absentee ballots and other challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic makes it necessary to extend the period in which ballots can be counted.

Wisconsin is one of the nation’s hot spots for COVID-19.

