Green Bay Police: Icy Monday morning commute

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police has sent out an advisory for this Monday morning (October 26,2020) warning drivers to be careful out on the roads.

The advisory states: “Please use extra caution this morning during the early morning commute as there is icing on many of the bridges in the city.” - Green Bay Police Department.

Action 2 News also learned that Brown County has its salt trucks out this morning too.

Remember you can always follow First Alert Traffic on air and online here.

Drive safe!

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: roads, especially bridges and overpasses, could have a few slick spots after yesterday's snow. But things are mostly just wet. Stay alert and put down that phone. #FirstAlert Posted by Kathryn Bracho WBAY on Monday, October 26, 2020

