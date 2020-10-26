Advertisement

Green Bay Police: Icy Monday morning commute

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police has sent out an advisory for this Monday morning (October 26,2020) warning drivers to be careful out on the roads.

The advisory states: “Please use extra caution this morning during the early morning commute as there is icing on many of the bridges in the city.” - Green Bay Police Department.

Action 2 News also learned that Brown County has its salt trucks out this morning too.

Drive safe!

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: roads, especially bridges and overpasses, could have a few slick spots after yesterday's snow. But things are mostly just wet. Stay alert and put down that phone. #FirstAlert

Posted by Kathryn Bracho WBAY on Monday, October 26, 2020

