Green Bay Police: Icy Monday morning commute
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police has sent out an advisory for this Monday morning (October 26,2020) warning drivers to be careful out on the roads.
The advisory states: “Please use extra caution this morning during the early morning commute as there is icing on many of the bridges in the city.” - Green Bay Police Department.
Action 2 News also learned that Brown County has its salt trucks out this morning too.
Remember you can always follow First Alert Traffic on air and online here.
Drive safe!
