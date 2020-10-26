Green Bay church moves Christmas Day service to October and gets surprise snow

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The pandemic forced a church in Green Bay to move its Christmas Day service to October as active new cases of COVID-19 remain high in northeast Wisconsin.

But on Sunday, it felt like the December holiday as snow and cold temperatures hit the Green Bay area.

Pastor Richard Schultz of Our Savior Lutheran Church said he had a vision when setting up the outdoor Christmas service for October 25 on what it would like.

Yet, even he couldn’t have predicted snow.

“I think Covid has made us more resilient,” Schultz said. “It’s made us ask deeper questions about our faith and it’s caused us to really look at what it means to be part of the body of Christ.”

Church members sat at the front lawn huddled in foldable chairs.

Schultz said the church went from having 400 members sitting in the pews on a pre-pandemic Sunday to about 60, since small in-person gatherings with masks were allowed.

“We’ve had to change some things operationally and do some things different as far as our services and masks and those types of things. But, the church continues to be the church,” Schulz said.

Schulz added that people have been coming to him seeking to renew their faith. The lack of meeting in person has made it challenging for some churchgoers.

“It felt so good to be with our church family again because we haven’t been able to worship together,” church member Donna Biebel said. “The online services have been wonderful, but this is human this is real.”

Despite the wintry weather, dozens sang Christmas hymns, including silent night. Those who attended said braving the snow and cold was well worth it to be in fellowship with other Christians.

“We anticipate maybe not being able to get together during the holidays as a whole church and worship together on Christmas, so this was the perfect opportunity,” Megan Rentmeester said.

