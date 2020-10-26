Advertisement

Green Bay church moves Christmas Day service to October and gets surprise snow

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the outdoor service was held on the lawn of Our Savior Lutheran Church
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The pandemic forced a church in Green Bay to move its Christmas Day service to October as active new cases of COVID-19 remain high in northeast Wisconsin.

But on Sunday, it felt like the December holiday as snow and cold temperatures hit the Green Bay area.

Pastor Richard Schultz of Our Savior Lutheran Church said he had a vision when setting up the outdoor Christmas service for October 25 on what it would like.

Yet, even he couldn’t have predicted snow.

“I think Covid has made us more resilient,” Schultz said. “It’s made us ask deeper questions about our faith and it’s caused us to really look at what it means to be part of the body of Christ.”

Church members sat at the front lawn huddled in foldable chairs.

Schultz said the church went from having 400 members sitting in the pews on a pre-pandemic Sunday to about 60, since small in-person gatherings with masks were allowed.

“We’ve had to change some things operationally and do some things different as far as our services and masks and those types of things. But, the church continues to be the church,” Schulz said.

Schulz added that people have been coming to him seeking to renew their faith. The lack of meeting in person has made it challenging for some churchgoers.

“It felt so good to be with our church family again because we haven’t been able to worship together,” church member Donna Biebel said. “The online services have been wonderful, but this is human this is real.”

Despite the wintry weather, dozens sang Christmas hymns, including silent night. Those who attended said braving the snow and cold was well worth it to be in fellowship with other Christians.

“We anticipate maybe not being able to get together during the holidays as a whole church and worship together on Christmas, so this was the perfect opportunity,” Megan Rentmeester said.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

On the Clock: Packers bounce back win ... against the Texans

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
VIDEO: Grading the Packers win 35-20 over Houston

News

On the Clock: Packers Bounce Back 35-20 Win vs Texans

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Cover 2's Packers panel discusses Sunday's 35-20 win against the Houston Texans

News

Hmong Service Center opens in Oshkosh

Updated: 5 hours ago
Hmong Service Center opens in Oshkosh

News

Fire damages restaurant building

Updated: 5 hours ago
Fire damages restaurant building

Latest News

News

Wisconsin health officials worry about contact tracing plans

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin saw an average of 3,400 daily cases reported in the last week.

News

Salvation Army volunteers will be able to ring bells from home this year

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Salvation Army is looking for in-person and virtual bell ringers to collect donations.

News

Rodgers throws 4 TDs as Packers beat Texans 35-20

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Rodgers played a near-flawless game and tied his season high for TD passes.

News

Hmong Service Center opens in Oshkosh

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
An organization in Oshkosh that’s been around for nearly four decades now has a place to call its own.

News

DHS: More than 3,600 new coronavirus tests come back positive Sunday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says a little more than 3,600 people have tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday.

News

Green Bay commercial building fire caused by electrical issue

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Fire officials say the restaurant was vacant, and when crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the eaves, and all windows were covered with soot.