GRADUALLY WARMING UP THIS WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Much of yesterday’s snow will melt away today after many areas picked up a slushy inch or so last night. Roads will dry out, and clouds should gradually thin allowing for some afternoon sunshine. Like over the weekend, chilly conditions continue and highs will stay in the upper 30s for the most part.

As high pressure builds into the area tonight, skies will begin to clear. The wind will also die down heading into this evening, and tonight should be one of the coldest so far this fall. Lows should fall into the teens across the Northwoods... some sheltered spots may dip into the single digits. Around the Fox Valley towards the Lakeshore lows will bottom out in the lower and middle 20s.

The week ahead looks mostly dry with a slow warming trend. Highs on Tuesday will still be cold... in the upper 30s and low 40s once again despite mostly sunny skies. A stronger southwest wind develops late Tuesday and will lead to a milder Wednesday when highs will push back into the upper half of the 40s. A potent storm system will pass south of the area Thursday. While it will lead to more clouds across Wisconsin, for now, it looks like any rain will stay SOUTH. The warmest day this week looks to be Saturday (Halloween). Highs will get into the lower 50s with mostly sunny skies. But, clouds will increase late, and a round of overnight showers/mix should arrive. It appears this won’t happen until after the trick-or-treaters are back home, but be sure to check back for updates throughout the week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

THIS AFTERNOON: NNW 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: WSW 10-15+ MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, but clouds should thin late. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Cold and calm. LOW: 23

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, but still cool. A bit breezy late. HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and slightly cooler. Storm system passing SOUTH. HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, but slightly cooler. HIGH: 43 LOW 30

HALLOWEEN: Mostly sunny, warmer, and a bit breezy. Increasing clouds during the evening, with late-night showers or mix. HIGH: 52 TRICK OR TREAT: 47 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: Morning clouds with afternoon sun. A few early flakes? HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

