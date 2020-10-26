Fox Valley ‘Take Back the Night’ events this week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - UW-Oshkosh is partnering with several other organizations to raise awareness for domestic and sexual violence through a series of week-long events.

‘Take Back the Week’ is a spin-off of ‘Take Back the Night’ which is an event the Fox Valley has been holding for 30 years.

Usually it consists of a rally with domestic abuse survivors sharing their stories, as well as a march. This year, it will be a series of virtual events this week.

UW-Oshkosh hosts the annual event in partnership with Reach Counseling and Christine Ann Domestic Abuse Services.

The virtual events this year will be through Facebook live or pre-recorded videos posted to Facebook. The events will feature survivor stories and ways you can take action against violence in your community. The event is also serving as a fundraiser.

“If you donate $10 or more, you will get a stop the violence face mask,” said Alicia Johnson, Director of UW-Oshkosh Women’s Center. She said: “Purple represents domestic violence. Black is for black lives matter, representing racial violence. The teal is for sexual violence, so it’s a great way for people to contribute in a manageable way. More than $10 is always welcome. It’s a great way for folks to be part of the effort. They can post a selfie on their Facebook.”

CLICK HERE: If you would like to check out some of the events this week.

