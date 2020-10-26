Fond Du Lac police arrest man during incident involving a weapon

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A man in Fond Du Lac was arrested Sunday evening after police were called to a domestic violence incident possibly involving a weapon.

Fond Du Lac Police Department said officers were called the the 200 block of Morris Street just after 10:20 p.m. Sunday night.

Police said due to the threats that were made, the Fond Du Lac Department SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams were brought out to the scene. Officers made contact with a man at the home and a short time later he walked out of the home and was peacefully arrested.

No one was hurt including a child who was inside the home at the time.

The Crisis Negotiation team played an integral role in the peaceful resolution of this incident.

The Fond Du Lac Sheriff’s Department and Fond Du Lac Fire Rescue helped out during the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

