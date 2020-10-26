Advertisement

Fond Du Lac police arrest man during incident involving a weapon

The Crisis Negotiation team played an integral role in the peaceful resolution of this incident.
(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A man in Fond Du Lac was arrested Sunday evening after police were called to a domestic violence incident possibly involving a weapon.

Fond Du Lac Police Department said officers were called the the 200 block of Morris Street just after 10:20 p.m. Sunday night.

Police said due to the threats that were made, the Fond Du Lac Department SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams were brought out to the scene. Officers made contact with a man at the home and a short time later he walked out of the home and was peacefully arrested.

No one was hurt including a child who was inside the home at the time.

The Crisis Negotiation team played an integral role in the peaceful resolution of this incident.

The Fond Du Lac Sheriff’s Department and Fond Du Lac Fire Rescue helped out during the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

On the Clock: Packers bounce back win ... against the Texans

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
VIDEO: Grading the Packers win 35-20 over Houston

News

On the Clock: Packers Bounce Back 35-20 Win vs Texans

Updated: 7 hours ago
Cover 2's Packers panel discusses Sunday's 35-20 win against the Houston Texans

News

Green Bay church moves Christmas Day service to October and gets surprise snow

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Despite the wintry weather, dozens sang Christmas hymns, including silent night, on the lawn of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Green Bay.

News

Hmong Service Center opens in Oshkosh

Updated: 13 hours ago
Hmong Service Center opens in Oshkosh

Latest News

News

Fire damages restaurant building

Updated: 13 hours ago
Fire damages restaurant building

News

Wisconsin health officials worry about contact tracing plans

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin saw an average of 3,400 daily cases reported in the last week.

News

Salvation Army volunteers will be able to ring bells from home this year

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Salvation Army is looking for in-person and virtual bell ringers to collect donations.

News

Rodgers throws 4 TDs as Packers beat Texans 35-20

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Rodgers played a near-flawless game and tied his season high for TD passes.

News

Hmong Service Center opens in Oshkosh

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
An organization in Oshkosh that’s been around for nearly four decades now has a place to call its own.

News

DHS: More than 3,600 new coronavirus tests come back positive Sunday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says a little more than 3,600 people have tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday.