Fond du Lac homeowner loses dog in house fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac homeowner lost their dog in a house fire Monday morning, according to Fond du Lac Fire Rescue.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 9:20 a.m. on Monday and when they got there they found a person screaming that his house was on fire. Crews battled fire at the 2-story wood frame house and put it out quickly, but not before the fire had already done significant damage to the home.

Once crews made their way in, they found a deceased dog. Alliant Energy, City Water Utility, and City Building & Code were all called to the scene.

Fond du Lac police rerouted traffic on Main Street due to a hose line that was stretched across the road.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

