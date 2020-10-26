Advertisement

First people move into townhomes in Titletown District

Right now, 20% of townhomes in the TitletownHomes development have sold.
Action 2 News took a private tour inside of the model residence in the north building of TitletownHomes.
Action 2 News took a private tour inside of the model residence in the north building of TitletownHomes.(WBAY)
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The first people move into TitletownHomes more than a year after construction started.

“Right now, we have our first 15 homes that are up," said Jackie Krutz, manager of Titletown Residential Programs. "The exteriors are completed, and we’re just getting all of the interiors ready for the buyers that have purchased.”

Two of those finished townhomes are now occupied.

“We have about 20% of the project sold, and those that have purchased, they’re currently in the process of picking out all of their selections,” said Krutz.

Potential buyers do not have to wait for construction to be finished before getting a sneak peek of the final product in the north units. A model home is available to tour by appointment only.

“We offer private tours," said Krutz. "We do both virtual tours for those who are not comfortable in the current environment, or if you’d like to come, we do offer in-person tours.”

Action 2 News took a tour of the three-story townhome on Monday. Like potential buyers, it was a chance to look at finish options while getting a feel for the size and scope of the home that starts in the $900,000 range.

“When it comes to any big purchase in life, you really want to be able to see it: touch, feel, experience what it’s like to be in a home,” said Krutz.

If that is not in your budget, you can still live in the Titletown District by renting an apartment in the 152-unit TitletownFlats. Those are not ready just yet, but more information is expected on the project early next year.

“Our TitletownFlats are currently under construction," said Krutz. "We’re trying to get a lot of the framing, exterior framing done prior to winter, so you can see that coming to light.”

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Krutz says it is exciting to be one step closer to the vision the Packers had for Titletown itself. "We started out with the public space coming to life, all the retail businesses out there, Titletown Tech coming into play. To now add the residential and now bring people living here into the community is exciting to see. "

