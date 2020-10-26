Advertisement

A MOSTLY DRY WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT
A quiet stretch of weather ahead... Beginning tonight, expect cold temperatures - Teens and low 20s! Tuesday brings the return of a fair amount of sun, but high temperatures will still be mostly in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.  Slightly milder upper 40s return Wednesday compliments of a southwest wind and some more sun.

Meanwhile, a more significant storm system passes to our south Thursday. there is a SMALL CHANCE of some showers in southern Wisconsin, but as of now it looks like this system misses us (barely). Friday looks dry. Saturday, which is Halloween, will be breezy and milder with high temperatures mostly into the low 50s. There is a small chance of a late day or evening shower, but otherwise it should be mostly dry. Hopefully we will see the Halloween FULL MOON which is also a blue moon! Sunday is probably dry.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: W-SW 10-20 MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW 10-25 MPH

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Cold and calm. LOW: 21

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, but still cool. A bit breezy late. HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny SOUTH... More clouds NORTH. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and slightly cooler. Storm system passing SOUTH. HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, but slightly cooler. HIGH: 43 LOW 30

HALLOWEEN: Partly sunny, warmer, and a bit breezy. Just a chance of a few night showers (some mix?) HIGH: 52 TRICK OR TREAT: 47 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: A few early flakes? Sun returns later. HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 48

News

LIGHT WINTRY MIX DEVELOPS

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 8:15 AM CDT