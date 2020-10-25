SOME ROADS MAY BECOME SLIPPERY OVERNIGHT

As a weak weathermaker moves overhead, skies will stay cloudy this evening. Light snow or mix can be expected at times through tonight. Areas north and west of the Fox Valley are most likely to see some wet snow. The far north may see up to 2″ of accumulation, but everywhere else will likely stay under 1″. Lows tonight will be in the mid-to-upper 20s... so untreated roads could become a bit slippery Monday morning.

While a few flakes are possible early Monday, we should be dry during the day with mostly cloudy skies. The clouds should thin late. Highs will be near 40 once again with a north wind around 10 mph.

Skies will clear into Tuesday morning, and lows will settle into the mid 20s. Despite a mostly sunny sky Tuesday afternoon, highs will be similar to Monday’s. We’ll see a few more clouds on Wednesday, but it’s looking like any rain will stay away. Southwest winds will be breezy at times leading to a milder day with highs in the mid 40s. A stronger storm system will pass to our south late week, keeping our forecast dry and relatively quiet. Highs should stay in the mid 40s through Friday with 50s possible next weekend! We should see a fair amount of sunshine late next week as well.

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: N 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: W 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Lingering light wet snow or mix. FAR NORTH: up to 2″... Elsewhere: likely less than 1″ of snow. Untreated roads could still be slick. LOW: 29

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, but clouds diminish late. Morning flakes? HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, but still cool. HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Breezy at times with a mix of sun and clouds. Slightly milder. HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy but dry. A strong storm system passes well SOUTH. HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Still about 5° cooler than average. HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Sunny and milder. Breezy at times. HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: Clouds gradually increase. Temps near or slightly above normal. HIGH: 51

