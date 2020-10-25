Salvation Army volunteers will be able to ring bells from home this year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The red kettles and ringing of bells will be back this holiday season - and some will be back with a twist.

The Salvation Army is looking for in-person and virtual bell ringers to collect donations.

Those who need to take precaution but still want to volunteer will be able to ring from home, virtually.

In-person kettles will happen as well, with a maximum of two volunteers per location.

The Salvation Army expects to serve more people this Christmas season due to needs being at an all-time high.

The fundraiser brings in a third of the Salvation Army’s annual budget, and begins November 14.

