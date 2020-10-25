Rodgers throws 4 TDs as Packers beat Texans 35-20

HOUSTON (AP) - Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and four touchdowns and the Green Bay Packers rebounded from their first loss with a 35-20 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Rodgers played a near-flawless game and tied his season high for TD passes.

The performance came after he threw two interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown, with no TDs in a 38-10 loss to Tampa Bay last week.

Next week, Rodgers and company host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field.

Meanwhile, the Texans will travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars.

The Packers are now currently 5-1 on the season, while the Texans fall to 1-6.

