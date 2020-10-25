Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after accident in Green Bay Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One person suffered life-threatening injures after being hit by a car in Green Bay.

Green Bay Lt. Jason Allen said police responded to a car vs. pedestrian accident on West Mason Street and Packerland Drive at 7:39 p.m. Saturday.

Lt. Allen said the pedestrian has been taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of 9:00 p.m., the south frontage road of West Mason Street, east of Packerland Drive is currently shut down. However, it does not impact traffic flow on West Mason Street or Packerland Drive.

The investigation is ongoing.

