No one injured after fight and gun discharged at Hortonville bar

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) -No one was hurt after someone shot a gun into the air after a disturbance at a bar in Hortonville on Saturday.

Outagamie County Sergeant Dave Steffens said after a fight inside Damn Yankees Wateringhole, a person walked outside, fired their gun into the air and left the area.

Officials say the public is not in any danger as the investigation continues.

This story is developing, stay with Action 2 News for the latest.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.