No one injured after disturbance and gun discharged at Hortonville bar

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) -No one was hurt after someone shot a gun into the air after a disturbance at a bar in Hortonville on Saturday.

Outagamie County Sergeant Dave Steffens said after a verbal disturbance inside Damn Yankees Wateringhole, an intoxicated man went back to his boat, fired a single gunshot into the air and left, heading west on the Wolf River to an unknown location.

Officials say the public is not in any danger as it appears to be an isolated incident that happened at 7:39 p.m.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is conduction a follow-up investigation. If you have any information about the incident, contact the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.

