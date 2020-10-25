Advertisement

Neighbors shocked by deadly incident, Marinette County deputies shoot and kill murder suspect

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
GOODMAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Marinette County deputies shot and killed an armed murder suspect in Goodman on Friday.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says officers responded to a report about a possible murder and a suspect at a home in Goodman at 5 o’clock Friday evening. As officers responded, the suspect fled.

A man was found dead inside the home. Meanwhile, deputies pursued the fleeing suspect. He reportedly stopped the car, got out and pointed a firearm at officers. The officers fired. The suspect died before he could be transported to a hospital.

“I just looked out the window and saw the swat truck out here and the police tape,” Alan Riddell said.

He lives next to the home located between 5th St S and C Avenue.

“This town is very peaceful. You don’t hear nothing going on in this town, it’s more or less a ghost town. most of the time,” Riddell said.

What’s unclear is how the person inside the home died.

Several neighbors Action 2 News spoke to, including Riddell, said the home was occupied by two men of retirement age described as seasonal hunters.

“I really don’t know them that well. As far as I know, they were always nice. You know, I’ve never seen any problem with them,” Riddell said.

No law enforcement officers were hurt.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation of the murder at the Goodman home. It has not released any further information about the victim or the home’s location.

The Department of Justice says it’s investigating the killing of the suspect, since officer-involved shootings need to be investigated by an outside agency. The deputies involved were placed on administrative leave as department policy requires, and the DOJ says they’re cooperating with the investigation. The DOJ’s Department of Criminal Investigation will turn its findings over to the county’s district attorney.

The sheriff’s office received assistance from the Florence and Forest county sheriff’s offices, Marinette Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Goodman Fire and Rescue, Marinette County Medical Examiner, and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratories.

