Live Blog: Packers visit Texans

HOUSTON, Tex. (WBAY) – After losing for the first time all season last week in Tampa, the Packers are looking to redeem themselves and take home a win after visiting the Houston Texans this week.

The Packers (4-1) are visiting the Texans (1-5) for the first time since Week 6 in 2012, where the Packers won 42-24. When the Texans last visited Green Bay in December of 2016, the Packers came out on top again, 21-13.

Sunday will mark the fifth meeting overall between the clubs since the Texans entered the NFL as an expansion club in 2002.

A number of Packers are injured, including LT David Bakhtiari and running back Aaron Jones, who are both OUT, as well as running back and kick returner Tyler Ervin. Other inactive players announced Sunday include quarterback Jordan Love, corner back Kevin King, Safety Darnell Savage, and defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster.

However, the Packers will have tight end Robert Tonyan, ILB Kamal Martin and both Za’Darius and Preston Smith.

On the plus side, the Packers will have Robert Tonyan (ankle), both Smiths plus ILB Kamal Martin, who was activated off IR yesterday, for today's game at Houston.

The Packers have played in the state of Texas six times since 2010, including the postseason, and won each of those games. The Cowboys were defeated four times, and the Steelers were defeated during Super Bowl XLV in Dallas.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. at NRG Stadium on FOX.

