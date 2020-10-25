LIGHT WINTRY MIX DEVELOPS

A weak disturbance is going to pass over Wisconsin today. It will be a cloudy day with scattered light snow or mix showers developing especially during the afternoon. Rain showers are more likely along the lakeshore, meanwhile rain will mix with snow in the Fox Cities. Areas north and west are most likely to see some wet snow. The far north may see 1-2″ of accumulation, but everywhere else will stay under 1″. Light snow lingers tonight as temperatures fall below freezing, but diminish around or just prior to sunrise Monday.

The rest of the week remains cool, the average high in Green Bay is 53° but highs this week range from around 40°-50°. The week will be fairly quiet on the weather front with the only precipitation chance being a few showers north on Wednesday. Otherwise, there will be several days with at least partly sunny skies.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: N 5-10 MPH

MONDAY: NW 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: Cloudy with wet snow or a mix developing. Northern areas may see a slushy 1-2″... a dusting to less than 1″ around Fox Valley. Mostly rain lakeside. HIGH: 38 LOW: 39

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Lingering light wet snow or mx. LOW: 29

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, but clouds diminish late. Morning flakes? HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, but still cool. HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Clouds return. Spotty, light wintry mix by the afternoon. Breezy at times. Slightly milder. HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Clearing late. HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Still about 5° cooler than average. HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. HIGH: 51

