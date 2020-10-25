Investigation underway following fire at Green Bay restaurant

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of the Green Bay Metro Area Fire Department say the flames are out following a fire on the 800 block of Lombardi Avenue Sunday morning.

According to Battalion Chief Michael Vanden Avond, crews were called to the address at 10:51 a.m.

At this time, he says fire marshals are at the scene and investigating.

The address crews were called to belongs to Sunny’s restaurant.

