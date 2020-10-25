Advertisement

Investigation underway following fire at Green Bay restaurant

Fire
Fire(Associated Press)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of the Green Bay Metro Area Fire Department say the flames are out following a fire on the 800 block of Lombardi Avenue Sunday morning.

According to Battalion Chief Michael Vanden Avond, crews were called to the address at 10:51 a.m.

At this time, he says fire marshals are at the scene and investigating.

The address crews were called to belongs to Sunny’s restaurant.

Check back for more details as they become available.

