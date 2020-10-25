Advertisement

Hmong Service Center opens in Oshkosh

Hmong Service Center in Oshkosh
Hmong Service Center in Oshkosh(WBAY)
By Dakota Sherek
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An organization in Oshkosh that’s been around for nearly four decades now has a place to call its own.

“It was truly a dream come true,” said Mee Yang, President of Oshkosh’s Hmong Service Center.

Yang was elected the first female president of Oshkosh’s Hmong Service Center back in 2016.

“I wanted to tell our women out there, especially Hmong women and girls, that leadership roles are for everyone,” said Yang.

She says for years since the group formed in 1984, there was discussion of establishing a physical center, but it never happened.

“I had a dream that I wanted to make it happen,” said Yang.

Yang saw her dream come to fruition during a small ribbon cutting ceremony held a couple weeks ago, with the Oshkosh Mayor in attendance. The attendance was kept small due to the pandemic.

Yang says it took three years of fundraising and a lot of support to get their new space off Main Street.

“We put in a lot of work and a lot of hours, it required hundreds of people,” said Yang.

Work that she hopes will pay off for generations to come.

“I raised children here, I put them through school here, and we never had a center for them to go and find out about our own culture,” said Yang.

Now, that center exists. But Yang hopes the programming and services they provide can help the whole community.

“Turn this place into a community resource, as well as continue providing scholarships, and also educate anyone who is interested in learning Hmong language and Hmong culture, hat’s what we’re for,” said Yang.

Though any big events or programs will have to wait for now, Yang looks forward to strengthening cultural ties in the community.

“We will continue our vision of working with the larger community, engaging in activities and collaborating together,” said Yang.

Learn more about the organization through the Hmong Service Center Facebook page.

