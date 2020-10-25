DHS: More than 3,600 new coronavirus tests come back positive Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says a little more than 3,600 people have tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday.

According to its daily report, the DHS says 3,626 tests out of a total of 14,022 tests came back positive. That means 10,396 people tested negative within the past 24 hours.

Eight new deaths were reported by the state Sunday. The deaths were reported in Adams, Marathon, Milwaukee, Oneida, and Winnebago Counties. There were also revised death counts for Washington and Waupaca Counties.

Wisconsin has now seen 1,778 people die from the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The Wisconsin DHS has seen a total of 198,166 positive tests since testing began in February. In that same time period, 10,332 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19. 95 people were hospitalized within the past 24 hours.

The death rate is now at 0.89% after dropping to .91% Saturday.

Action 2 News will continue to emphasize the state’s summary statistics counting each person once no matter how many times they’re tested. This is the standard method used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its federal reporting and is a better indication of the spread of the coronavirus in a community. For data including all of the results for people tested multiple times, visit the DHS website.

POSITIVE CASES

The 3,626 new cases come after multiple days this past week with reports of more than 4,000 new cases. Keep in mind that this past week’s records come with an asterisk, because the state upgraded its medical reporting systems last weekend which put the state behind on entering new, positive cases.

The one-day record of new tests goes back to August 4, when 18,138 tests were returned.

The positivity rate of 24.5% is in line with the percentage of positive tests we saw last Thursday and Friday before the system was taken down (24.65 and 26.47%, respectively).

This is the eleventh straight report with more than 3,000 coronavirus cases. Wisconsin is averaging 4,077 new coronavirus cases every day in the last 7 reports.

As of Saturday, the positivity rate including multiple tests of the same people is now at 12.8%.

County-by-county numbers will be listed later in this article.

ACTIVE CASES

The percentage of active cases from Saturday held steady Sunday at 20.5% despite the number of newly diagnosed cases right now. There are 40,538 people who are considered active, meaning they were diagnosed within the past 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared. That percentage was 20.6% on Friday.

The state says almost 156,000 people (155,814) are considered recovered (78.6%).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The state reports 95 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 within the past 24 hours.

Wisconsin currently has 276 patients in intensive care for COVID-19, and 1,237 hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment overall, according to the DHS. Those numbers are both down from Saturday.

Since the first patient in Madison on February 5, 10,332 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. The 7-day average is at 168 patients per day, a decrease from Saturday. The rate of hospitalization for people diagnosed with the coronavirus dropped slightly Sunday to 5.2%. Saturday’s percentage was 5.3%.

The number of patients at the state’s alternate care facility (ACF) set up at the Wisconsin State Fair Park near Milwaukee decreased by one on Sunday, bringing the total number of patients there to two. The facility opened about a week ago with the intent of handling an overflow at hospitals around the state by receiving patients who are closer to discharge but not quite healthy enough, to make room for people with more serious conditions. To protect patient privacy, the DHS doesn’t say where patients are from.

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, Sunday’s report from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) says 14.4% of ICU beds are open. The WHA says there are 1,295 total COVID-19 patients throughout the state, with 320 of those patients in the ICU. The DHS reported Saturday that out of all hospital beds in the state (10,859), about 18% are available.

In the Fox Valley Region, with 13 hospitals serving 8 counties, there are 121 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 12 more than Friday, with 21 in ICU, one less than Saturday. 17 ICU beds are open.

The Northeast Region’s 10 hospitals serving 7 counties are caring for 162 COVID-19 patients, six more than Saturday, including 64 in ICU, 20 more than Saturday. The region has 26 ICU beds open and 196 open beds total.

Day-to-day changes take hospital discharges and deaths into account.

Prevea CEO/president Dr. Ashok Rai cautioned on Action 2 News This Morning last week that an open bed isn’t necessarily an available bed if the hospital doesn’t have the staffing to support a patient in it (see related story). For this reason, we’re using the term “open” more frequently than “available,” even though that’s the WHA’s terminology.

SUNDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold)*

Wisconsin

Adams - 453 cases (+6) (5 deaths)(+1)

Ashland - 265 cases (+8) (3 deaths)

Barron – 1,016 cases (+46) (6 deaths)

Bayfield - 208 cases (+4) (1 death)

Brown - 14,580 cases (+147) (89 deaths)

Buffalo - 248 cases (+6) (3 deaths)

Burnett – 293 cases (+1) (6 deaths)

Calumet - 2,608 cases (+39) (11 deaths)

Chippewa - 1,397 cases (11 deaths)

Clark – 813 cases (+20) (15 deaths)

Columbia – 1,692 cases (+40) (5 deaths)

Crawford – 316 cases (+3)

Dane – 14,126 cases (+295) (48 deaths)

Dodge – 3,817 cases (+145) (27 deaths)

Door - 751 cases (+26) (5 deaths)

Douglas - 754 cases (+16) (1 death)

Dunn - 994 cases (+12) (1 death)

Eau Claire – 3,142 cases (+85) (12 deaths)

Florence - 206 cases (7 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 4,127 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Forest - 444 cases (+2) (10 deaths)

Grant – 1,780 cases (+22) (29 deaths)

Green - 917 cases (+13) (5 deaths)

Green Lake - 706 cases (+14) (2 deaths)

Iowa - 432 cases (1 death)

Iron - 183 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Jackson - 439 cases (+75) (1 death)

Jefferson - 2,554 cases (+9) (10 deaths)

Juneau - 744 cases (+11) (4 deaths)

Kenosha – 4,849 cases (+129) (76 deaths)

Kewaunee - 1,034 cases (+19) (6 deaths)

La Crosse – 4,083 cases (+58) (20 deaths)

Lafayette - 511 case (+9) (1 death)

Langlade - 886 cases (+28) (9 deaths)

Lincoln - 742 cases (+29) (7 deaths)

Manitowoc – 2,636 cases (+80) (10 deaths)

Marathon - 4,305 cases (+148) (47 deaths)(+2)

Marinette - 1,628 cases (+29) (11 deaths)

Marquette - 595 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Menominee - 283 cases

Milwaukee – 38,960 (+852) (569 deaths) (+2)

Monroe - 1,069 cases (+17) (4 deaths)

Oconto – 2,062 cases (+48) (13 deaths)

Oneida - 1,172 cases (+14) (13 deaths)(+4)

Outagamie – 8,862 cases (+139) (62 deaths)

Ozaukee - 2,130 cases (+46) (23 deaths)

Pepin – 132 cases (+8)

Pierce – 665 cases (+10) (7 deaths)

Polk – 525 cases (+34) (2 deaths)

Portage - 2,649 cases (+84) (19 deaths)

Price - 345 cases (+10) (1 death)

Racine - 6,975 cases (+27) (107 deaths)

Richland - 447 cases (+14) (8 deaths)

Rock – 4, 347 cases (+127) (42 deaths)

Rusk - 198 cases (+8) (1 death)

Sauk – 1,642 cases (+31) (7 deaths)

Sawyer - 364 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Shawano – 2,328 cases (+41) (18 deaths)

Sheboygan - 4,377 cases (+2) (24 deaths)

St. Croix - 1,693 cases (+24) (11 deaths)

Taylor - 462 cases (+13) (7 deaths)

Trempealeau - 966 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 473 cases (+10) (2 deaths)

Vilas - 538 cases (+17) (5 deaths)

Walworth - 3,322 cases (+40) (37 deaths)

Washburn – 229 cases (+6) (2 deaths)

Washington - 4,269 cases (+71) (42 deaths)(Revised by -1 from Saturday’s state report)

Waukesha – 11,639 cases (+78) ( 112 deaths)

Waupaca – 2,274 cases (+13) (38 deaths) (Revised by -1 from Saturday’s state report)

Waushara - 962 cases (+17) (5 deaths)

Winnebago – 8,471 cases (+190) (56 deaths) (+1)

Wood - 1,621 cases (+49) (9 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula from Saturday**

Alger - 80 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 67 cases (4 deaths)

Chippewa - 71 cases

Delta – 1,004 cases (22 deaths)

Dickinson – 590 cases (17 deaths)

Gogebic - 259 cases (3 deaths)

Houghton – 755 cases (8 deaths)

Iron – 389 cases (20 deaths)

Keweenaw – 17 cases

Luce – 36 cases

Mackinac - 122 cases

Marquette - 836 cases (14 deaths)

Menominee - 602 cases (3 deaths)

Ontonagon – 81 cases

Schoolcraft - 62 cases

* Viewers have asked us why the state has different numbers than what’s reported on some county health department websites. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19 but would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays.

