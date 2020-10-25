Dave Schroeder’s “Fast 5 Pack Facts” - Packers at Texans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the Green Bay Packers (4-1) prepare to visit the Houston Texans (1-5) for the first time in eight years, get in the know and ready to go with the ‘Fast Facts.’

#1 Rash of Injuries: The Packers may be the better team on paper, but the injury sheet is a piece of paper Green Bay fans might not want to see. LT David Bakhtiari was downgraded to OUT on Saturday and will not play. RB/KR Tyler Ervin will miss yet another game. And secondary stalwarts CB Kevin King and S Darnell Savage are both doubtful to play. Add in a host of questionable players like RB Aaron Jones and TE Robert Tonyan and you see a recipe for a letdown in the Lone Star State. Jones was a surprise addition to the injury list after he suffered a calf strain in practice.

UPDATE:

#Packers RB Aaron Jones is OUT for today’s game against the Texans. Full inactives: QB Jordan Love, CB Kevin King, S Darnell Savage, RB Tyler Ervin, RB Aaron Jones, T David Bakhtiari, DL Tyler Lancaster — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) October 25, 2020

#2 J.J. Watt: The Wisconsin native and former Badger J.J. Watt sits on 99 career sacks after a strip sack of the Titans' Ryan Tannehill last week. But things have been far from fruitful for the Houston defense this year. Last week, that defense surrendered 601 total yards to Tennessee. The unit has given up gobs of yards and several leads this season. Despite their 1-5 record (prompting the firing of head coach Bill O’Brien already this year), Houston has led in 4 of its 6 games played. They have simply been unable to close.

#3 Bounce Back Pack?: Matt LaFleur has yet to lose back to back games in his head coaching career. 17-4 overall in the regular season, LaFleur has done a great job of getting his team back on track following setbacks. After a 38-7 loss to the 49ers following last year’s bye week, Green Bay responded with a 31-13 win over the Giants. That game was arguably the Packers' most complete win all season. And LaFleur’s bounce-back abilities align well with Aaron Rodgers' skill in that same department. Remember, back during his MVP runs, Rodgers went 5 full years between back-to-back losses from 2010-2015.

#4 Date with Romeo: This will be the first time the Packers have faced Romeo Crennel in a head coaching role since 2011. And I am about to bring up bad memories. Crennel, the Texans' interim head coach now, was in his first game as the Chiefs' interim head coach in 2011 when he led KC to a huge upset of 13-0 Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers spoke this week of his respect for Crennel as a coach.

#5 Mess with Texas: Despite the lack of fuzzy feelings for a date with Romeo, the Packers have to love where they are at. Literally. Aaron Rodgers is 5-0 all-time playing in Texas. He is 4-0 in Jerry World and 1-0 in Houston’s NRG Stadium. And that 1 win? Rather noteworthy. It was the first time Rodgers threw for 6 TD passes in a game, an accomplishment he has only duplicated once more in his career.

Prediction: Packers 45, Texans 42

