Breaking down the candidates for District 1 in Wisconsin State Assembly

We break down the candidates for Wisconsin's First Assembly District.
By Dana Munro
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - When filling out your ballot this election you might see there is a race for Wisconsin’s first district in State Assembly. Incumbent Republican Joel Kitchens and Democratic challenger Kim Delorit Jensen face off to represent the district in Madison.

The Kitchens Campaign says the Republican will continue to fight to make sure rural schools get the same resources as suburban schools. He is also fighting to free our air and water of pollutants. His campaign says he will work towards creating and maintaining private sector jobs.

The Jensen Campaign says she will fight to create jobs and help small farmers. She says she will also work toward making sure everyone in the district has access to affordable healthcare. The campaign also says she will fight for funding for public schools.

