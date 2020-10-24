WATCHING FOR A LIGHT WINTRY MIX SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy skies will continue tonight. Temperatures will fall into the middle and upper 20s for lows. You probably won’t see any sunshine Sunday, but perhaps there are a few breaks in the clouds early. Clouds thicken by the afternoon and light rain or snow could develop.

A light wintry mix remains possible from the late afternoon through Sunday night. Afternoon highs should be back into the upper 30s with lows at night in the upper 20s. Any snow accumulation around the Fox Valley would likely be limited to little more than a dusting... mainly on grassy surfaces. Areas north of Antigo and Mountain could receive another slushy 1-2″. There may be a few flakes flying Monday morning, but any measurable snow should already be out of the area for our typical morning rush.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy, and it will still be chillier than usual for the last week of October. Normal highs are in the low-to-mid 50s, but our highs will stay in the upper 30s. Skies clear late Monday night... allowing for a colder Tuesday morning with lows in the lower half of the 20s. Despite afternoon sunshine, highs close to 40 can be expected once again. The latter half of the week should be slightly milder with mid 40s Wednesday through Friday. There may be a spotty rain-snow mix Wednesday... especially NORTH, but the rest of the week will be dry. Skies should turn sunny by Friday with highs on Saturday back to around 50!

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: N 5-10 MPH

MONDAY: NW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast. Chilly but quiet. LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Cloudy with wet snow or a mix developing. Northern areas may see a slushy 1-2″... a dusting to less than 1″ around Fox Valley. Mostly rain lakeside. HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, but clouds diminish late. Morning flakes? HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, but still cool. HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Clouds return. Spotty, light wintry mix by the afternoon. Breezy at times. Slightly milder. HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Clearing late. HIGH: 45 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Still about 5° cooler than average. HIGH: 44 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. HIGH: 50

