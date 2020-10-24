Volunteer Center of Brown County hosts annual Make a Difference Day event

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This week and next hundreds of people will take some time to volunteer for the annual Make a Difference Day project held by the Volunteer Center of Brown County.

Though the national Make a Difference Day falls on the fourth Saturday in October nationally, the center’s project is held over a couple weeks.

Volunteers visit homes throughout the county to help seniors and people with disabilities with seasonal tasks like raking.

“My mom just found this just the other day so we’re like ‘Oh that sounds like a perfect thing to do,’” said Sheradin Vorpahl, a volunteer new to the Make a Difference project.

The Volunteer Center in Green Bay held a kickoff for Make a Difference Day Saturday, with Mayor Eric Genrich in attendance.

“It’s pretty important. We have folks that maybe right now are stuck home with COVID and are maybe unable to do those tasks or don’t have the people in the area to help them with those tasks,” said Community Development and Special Events Director Melissa Jagodinsky.

Jagodinsky says they team up with the county’s Aging and Disability Resource Center to choose where volunteers will go.

“It’s a really great opportunity for two organizations to partner together to fill some need in our community and we’re really happy about that,” said Jagodinsky.

This year about 200 volunteers will be sent to 65 homes in the area.

Vorpahl is participating as part of a Venture Crew youth group which strives to participate in volunteer opportunities.

“Volunteering is just a good thing to do,” said Vorpahl. “It’s nice to help people out in the community and well, we’d want people to help us if we need it so it’s just nice to be able to help other people.”

“I think it’s a good concept like helping your neighbors do tasks they’d otherwise have a hard time doing,” said Sawyer Vorpahl, who also volunteered.

Jagodinsky is glad to know that even during a pandemic people will step up to help those in need.

“It’s really neat to see, the reach we have with this event and the amount of people that can give back,” said Jagodinsky.

To learn more about how you can volunteer through the center, visit the organization’s website.

