Resch Center opens to Green Bay Gamblers fans for first event since March

By Kati Anderson
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After seven months of staying at home, the Green Bay Gamblers' first exhibition game is the perfect excuse for some to get out of the house.

“It feels great to come out and just be moving around and see different things besides your house, the grocery store, gas station, or work or something,” said Matt Pudlo of Green Bay.

The Resch Center got the green light from the Brown County health department to open its doors to fans for the game.

It’s the first time since March the entertainment venue has had event, but attendance is limited.

“We’re going to sell no more than 25 percent capacity for a Gamblers game, which would be about 2,200 people; but for these first two exhibition games, it will be less than that,” said Terry Charles, Senior Manager of Corporate Communications for PMI Entertainment.

Tickets are sold in groups of 2 to 8 people to allow for proper social distancing inside the arena. Of course, everyone needs to wear a mask and take their temperature upon arrival.

“I feel like being able to go to a sporting event in general regardless of the protocols is a sense of normalcy and it’s great to be able to go see and support people that you love,” said Haley Gregoriou of Milwaukee, who came to cheer on friends.

Much like everything else, the Gamblers season is starting a little later than normal.

“Basically it will be a normal season. We’ll have a few less home games than normal, we usually have 30 but I think we’re at 26-27 this year,” said Charles.

It’s a start, to see what entertainment might be able to come back in the near future.

“Hockey we know we can do with 25 percent capacity. At some point can we find a concert, a smaller concert, perhaps might work at 25 percent capacity? Those are the things we’re looking at,” said Charles.

