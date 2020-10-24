Advertisement

President Trump to hold campaign rally in Waukesha Saturday evening

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Janesville, Wis. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Janesville, Wis. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Just one week after holding a campaign rally in Janesville, Wisconsin, President Trump will be returning to the swing state Saturday evening for another rally.

President Trump will hold a rally at the Waukesha County Airport at 7 p.m.

Doors opened for the event at 4 p.m.

The airport tweeted Saturday morning that there will be temporary flight restrictions in place for Saturday, and airport user will also be unable to access hangars from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

This stop will be made after speaking in Lumberton, North Carolina and Circleville, Ohio earlier in the day.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden issued the following statement regarding the president’s visit to Wisconsin Saturday:

“Wisconsin is rapidly approaching 200,000 COVID-19 cases with no signs of slowing down. Jill and I pray for those first responders and health care workers who are on the frontlines everyday, those who’ve contracted the virus, and the families who are mourning the loss of a loved one. Just this week, 47 Wisconsinites lost their lives in a single day, and the sad truth is that it didn’t have to be this bad.   President Trump knew the severity of this virus and failed to tell the American people the truth. Time and again, he consistently downplayed the threat of the virus and has shown he is unwilling and unable to do the hard work to get it under control. It is what it is because of who he is.   On day one, I’ll take action to tackle this crisis and build the economy back better for Wisconsin families and small businesses. With in-person early voting underway, Wisconsinites have the opportunity to finally turn the page on President Trump’s failures and excuses. Together, we can defeat President Trump and restore the soul of our nation.”

