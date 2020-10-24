PARTLY SUNNY SATURDAY, WET SNOW/MIX SUNDAY

Today will be the nicer of the two weekend days, but the entire weekend will be chill for October. Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy today with thicker clouds expected later this evening. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and west to northwest wind will be fairly light.

The next precipitation chance will develop on Sunday. Starting first to the west Sunday morning, then pushing into northeast Wisconsin during the afternoon. Areas in central and northcentral Wisconsin will see wet snowflakes, meanwhile along the Fox Valley, Green Bay, and the Lakeshore, temperatures will be mild enough that wet snow will mix with some rain drops. Even still, as temperatures cool down Sunday night the mix may turn to light snow and could, for the first time this year in Green Bay and the Fox Cities, bring a light accumulation to grassy surfaces. Most will see only an inch or so of wet snow possible. Snow lingers into Monday morning before tapering off.

Next week will remain cool, but there will be a few different chances to see some sunshine.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: WNW 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: NNE 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, then increasing evening clouds. Cold for October. HIGH: 38 LOW 27

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Cold and dry. LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Cloudy with wet snow or a mix developing... A slushy 1-2″ possible. Mostly rain lakeside. HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

MONDAY: A morning flurry? Clouds decrease. HIGH: 39 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. A few spotty showers. HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Clouds and sun. HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 44

