Packers to play without Bakhtiari Sunday

(WSAW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have announced starting left tackle David Bakhtiari will not be playing Sunday.

Bakhtiari was injured during last week’s game against the Buccaneers.

Team officials say Bakhtiari has a chest injury, and did not travel with the team to Houston.

He didn’t practice at all this past week.

As of early Saturday afternoon, five players are still questionable, and two others are considered doubtful.

According to the team, defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster is out with a shoulder injury, as well as running back Tyler Ervin, who is listed as having a wrist injury.

QUESTIONABLE:

  • Running back Aaron Jones - calf
  • Tight end Robert Tonyan - ankle
  • Defensive lineman Montravius Adams - foot
  • Linebacker Preston Smith - shoulder
  • Center Corey Linsley - back

DOUBTFUL:

  • Safety Darnell Savage - quad
  • Cornerback Kevin King - quad

