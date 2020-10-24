Advertisement

Oldest living couple separated by COVID-19

The federal government has issued some guidance to help nursing homes allow visitors again, but InvestigateTV found hundreds of nursing homes reporting they don’t have PPE and are facing staffing shortages.
The federal government has issued some guidance to help nursing homes allow visitors again, but InvestigateTV found hundreds of nursing homes reporting they don't have PPE and are facing staffing shortages.
By Dana Munro
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Ecuadorian couple were married for 79 years making them the oldest living married couple in the entire world according to the Guinness World Records. But, the two were separated this week when the husband, who was 110-years-old died.

Family members say he missed his life before COVID-19 and felt lonely. They suspect this lead to his death.

His wife, who is 105-years-old is still alive.

Experts say the coronavirus has led to severe health issues for elderly people who don’t even have the virus. Older adults sheltering at home are not getting enough exercise or socialization which can lead to depression, falls and fractures.

According to the Harvard Gazette there is also an epidemic of delirium in the elderly during the pandemic. Sometimes this comes from being so socially isolated from others.

Delirium can lead to immobilization, pressure ulcers and increased risk for Dimentia.

Doctors say it’s important the elderly stay socially connected and physically active during this time.

