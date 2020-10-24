Advertisement

US Navy: 2 onboard training plane killed in Alabama crash

The crash occurred southeast of Mobile, near the city of Foley and the town of Magnolia Springs.
The crash occurred southeast of Mobile, near the city of Foley and the town of Magnolia Springs.(WPMI via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLEY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. Navy training plane traveling from Florida has crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast, killing both people in the plane.

Navy spokesman Zach Harrell says both people in the T-6B Texan II training plane died Friday.

No injuries were reported on the ground. Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby told news outlets that responders encountered and extinguished a “large volume of fire” that had engulfed a home and cars.

The crash occurred near the city of Foley and the town of Magnolia Springs.

A Navy spokeswoman says the plane had flown out of Naval Air Station Whiting Field, about 30 miles northeast of Pensacola.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Arnold Schwarzenegger feels ‘fantastic’ after heart surgery

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The 73-year-old “Terminator” actor and former California governor said on social media Friday that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart.

National

Asteroid samples escaping from jammed NASA spacecraft

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A NASA spacecraft is stuffed with so much asteroid rubble from this week’s grab that it’s jammed open and precious particles are drifting away in space, scientists said Friday.

News

Domestic abuse shelters see fewer kids, families

Updated: 2 hours ago
Working and schooling at home may mean fewer abuse victims are being identified

News

What drives first-time voters

Updated: 2 hours ago
Some don't take for granted that the U.S. is one of a handful of countries where there's a trusted process to vote for your next national leader.

Latest News

Politics

Appeals court puts hold on Wisconsin governor’s public-gathering restrictions

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evers' administration issued an order on Oct. 6 limiting indoor public gatherings across the state to 25% of a building’s capacity or 10 people in places without an occupancy limit.

News

Pope Francis endorses civil unions for same-sex couples

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Earlier this week, the world learned Pope Francis was the first pontiff to publicly endorse same-sex civil unions - educators react.

News

Domestic abuse shelters seeing fewer children, families

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
Shelter workers are afraid fewer people who need help are being identified because of working and schooling at home.

News

Refugee votes for the first time in a presidential election after becoming a US citizen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Since Tuesday, up until Friday morning, 20,527 absentee ballots were submitted in Green Bay. That’s third among all cities and villages in Wisconsin.

National

First ‘murder hornet’ nest in US discovered in Washington state

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The world’s largest hornet at 2 inches long, the invasive insects can decimate entire hives of honeybees and deliver painful stings to people.

Packers

Packers prepare for fans’ return with COVID-19 signs outside Lambeau Field

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A team spokesman says there's no decision yet when fans can return to the games.