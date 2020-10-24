Advertisement

Murder suspect shot, killed by Marinette County deputies

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOODMAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Marinette County deputies shot and killed an armed murder suspect in Goodman on Friday.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says officers responded to a report about a possible murder and a suspect at a home in Goodman at 5 o’clock Friday evening. As officers responded, the suspect fled.

A man was found dead inside the home. Meanwhile, deputies pursued the fleeing suspect. They say he stopped the car, got out and pointed a firearm at officers. The officers fired. The suspect died before he could be transported to a hospital.

No law enforcement officers were hurt.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation of the murder at the Goodman home. It has not released any further information about the victim or the home’s location.

The Department of Justice says it’s investigating the killing of the suspect, since officer-involved shootings need to be investigated by an outside agency. The deputies involved were placed on administrative leave as department policy requires, and the DOJ says they’re cooperating with the investigation. The DOJ’s Department of Criminal Investigation will turn its findings over to the county’s district attorney.

The sheriff’s office received assistance from the Florence and Forest county sheriff’s offices, Marinette Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Goodman Fire and Rescue, Marinette County Medical Examiner, and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratories.

