Advertisement

How people who are in quarantine on election day can vote

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County’s 91 new cases Friday - and all of their close contacts - are supposed to stay in isolation for at least the next ten days.

For tens of thousands of Wisconsinites, their reality will be having to quarantine at home on election day due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s part of the reason local health officials are encouraging people to vote early.

“We want people to vote but we also want people to make a plan. Again, we don’t want anyone to be surprised if on the Monday before voting they get a phone call that they need to stay home because they are a case or because they are a close contact," said Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese.

For some people, voting early isn’t an option.

In the state of Wisconsin, if you’re hospitalized there are still ways to vote.

It’s called the Hospitalized Electors Process.

Meagan Wolfe with the Wisconsin Elections Commission says the commission extended qualification for the process this year to also include people who are quarantined under doctor’s order.

“First the voter has to designate an agent, and this can be someone they’re choosing. And what the agent is going to do is they are going to bring the application for an absentee ballot along with the voter’s photo ID to the municipal clerk’s office,” explained Wolfe.

The person picking up the ballot also needs to show their own photo ID to the clerk.

“The clerk will then give the agent the ballot to bring to the hospitalized elector, the hospitalized elector will cast their ballot in the presence of a witness,” said Wolfe.

The designated person can then either drop the filled-out ballot at the municipal clerk’s office, polling place if it’s election day, or a ballot drop box.

“The hospitalized elector process and the sequestered juror process are really the only two processes where somebody else can deliver a ballot to a voter,” Wolfe added.

For more information about the hospitalized elector, click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Four stabbed in Chippewa Falls altercation

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Four people were taken from the scene by medics, including two who appeared to be in critical condition.

News

President Trump to hold campaign rally in Waukesha Saturday evening

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
President Trump will hold a rally at the Waukesha County Airport at 7 p.m.

News

Volunteer Center of Brown County hosts annual Make a Difference Day event

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
This week and next hundreds of people will take some time to volunteer for the annual Make a Difference Day project held by the Volunteer Center of Brown County.

News

More than 4,000 new cases confirmed Saturday, 25 new deaths reported

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
State health officials say the number of new coronavirus cases has increased by more than 4,000 for the fourth time this week, but isn’t a record amount for a single day.

News

Packers to play without Bakhtiari Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Bakhtiari was injured during last week’s game against the Buccaneers.

Latest News

News

5-year-old celebrates birthday with local police officers

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dana Munro
Little boy gets surprise visit from local police on his birthday.

News

MOSTLY CLOUDY SATURDAY, WET SNOW/MIX SUNDAY

Updated: 9 hours ago

Crime

Murder suspect shot, killed by Marinette County deputies

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Marinette County deputies shot and killed an armed murder suspect in Goodman Friday evening.

News

Operation Football: Highlights + Scores for Oct. 23

Updated: 19 hours ago
The high school football fall season continues with week five of WBAY’s Operation Football.

News

Green Bay Gamblers open season with fans in stands

Updated: 19 hours ago
It could set a model for more public events at the Resch Center