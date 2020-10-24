Advertisement

Four stabbed in Chippewa Falls altercation

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2020
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) - An altercation in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin has left four people injured by stab wounds.

The Chippewa Herald reported that the Chippewa Falls Police Department responded to a call reporting that multiple people had been stabbed.

Four people were taken from the scene by medics, including two who appeared to be in critical condition.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department said the people involved knew each other, but several fled before police arrived.

