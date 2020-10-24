Advertisement

Breaking down the candidates for Wisconsin’s 54th Assembly District

We break down the candidates for Wisconsin's 54th Assembly District.
We break down the candidates for Wisconsin's 54th Assembly District.(WBAY)
By Dana Munro
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - When you’re filling out your ballot this election you might see there is a race for Wisconsin 54th district in State Assembly. Incumbent Democrat Gordon Hintz and Republican challenger Donnie Herman face off to represent the district.

Hintz has held the position for 13 years now but the 54th District is what experts refer to as a pivot district: a district in which the voters voted mostly for Democrat Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 but switched to voting for Republican Donald Trump in 2016.

This means the area is getting more conservative and could see to a closer race.

In recent months Hintz sponsored a bill giving women the right to choose whether or not to have abortions. He also supports investing in small businesses and health care. The incumbent also signed legislation to help provide grants for small farms. Hintz is currently the minority leader of the Assembly.

The Donnie Herman Campaign says the republican plans to bring the concerns of small business owners to Madison. He also says he will focus on protecting the constitutional rights of Wisconsinites. He plans to focus on making sure taxpayer dollars are spent wisely.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Appeals court puts hold on Wisconsin governor’s public-gathering restrictions

Updated: 16 hours ago
Evers' administration issued an order on Oct. 6 limiting indoor public gatherings across the state to 25% of a building’s capacity or 10 people in places without an occupancy limit.

Politics

Deadlines to remember for the election

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
With more people than ever voting early and absentee, the Brown County Clerk put together this list of deadlines for voters to remember to make sure their vote counts on November 3.

National Politics

Trump plans 2 more Wisconsin visits

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The president plans to lead Make America Great Again rallies in Waukesha Saturday and near La Crosse on Tuesday

National Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Falsehoods and fumbles in Trump-Biden debate

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:11 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A look at how their statements from Nashville, Tennessee, stack up with the facts.

Latest News

National Politics

WATCH LIVE: ABC News coverage of the final presidential debate

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT
Live news coverage begins at 7 P.M., one hour before the debate.

National Politics

Interview: Previewing the final presidential debate

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
What viewers can expect and what candidates need to do to reach those remaining swing voters.

Politics

Interview: Preview of final presidential debate

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT
What do Trump and Biden need to do to convince swing voters?

Politics

‘Panicked’ Sen. Ron Johnson touts Trump to Wisconsin leaders

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press and SCOTT BAUER
Johnson decried “anarchists” and “rioters” who he said “are going to dictate to you what you think and how you have to act.”

Politics

Busy first day of early voting across Northeast Wisconsin

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT
|
By Aisha Morales
Some of the in person voters Action 2 News spoke to on Monday said they’d rather do it in person because it’s what they know.

News

Trump pressures Barr to investigate Bidens as election nears

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is calling on Attorney General William Barr to launch an investigation of Democrat Joe Biden and his son Hunter.