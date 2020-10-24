Breaking down the candidates for Wisconsin’s 54th Assembly District

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - When you’re filling out your ballot this election you might see there is a race for Wisconsin 54th district in State Assembly. Incumbent Democrat Gordon Hintz and Republican challenger Donnie Herman face off to represent the district.

Hintz has held the position for 13 years now but the 54th District is what experts refer to as a pivot district: a district in which the voters voted mostly for Democrat Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 but switched to voting for Republican Donald Trump in 2016.

This means the area is getting more conservative and could see to a closer race.

In recent months Hintz sponsored a bill giving women the right to choose whether or not to have abortions. He also supports investing in small businesses and health care. The incumbent also signed legislation to help provide grants for small farms. Hintz is currently the minority leader of the Assembly.

The Donnie Herman Campaign says the republican plans to bring the concerns of small business owners to Madison. He also says he will focus on protecting the constitutional rights of Wisconsinites. He plans to focus on making sure taxpayer dollars are spent wisely.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.