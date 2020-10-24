Advertisement

Arnold Schwarzenegger feels ‘fantastic’ after heart surgery

FILE - Arnold Schwarzenegger discusses "Terminator: Dark Fate" during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon on April 4, 2019, in Las Vegas. Schwarzenegger says he feels "fantastic" after his recent heart surgery. The 73-year-old actor and former California governor said on social media Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart.
FILE - Arnold Schwarzenegger discusses "Terminator: Dark Fate" during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon on April 4, 2019, in Las Vegas. Schwarzenegger says he feels "fantastic" after his recent heart surgery. The 73-year-old actor and former California governor said on social media Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger says he is feeling “fantastic” after his recent heart surgery.

The 73-year-old “Terminator” actor and former California governor said on social media Friday that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart. He posted a photo of himself with a thumbs up from his hospital bed.

“Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery,” he wrote. The actor underwent heart surgery in 2018 to replaced a pulmonary valve that was originally installed in 1997.

Schwarzenegger also posted some photos of himself standing in front of a few monuments in Cleveland.

“I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues,” he said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US Navy: 2 onboard training plane killed in Alabama crash

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a U.S. Navy training plane traveling from Florida has crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast, killing both people in the plane.

National

Asteroid samples escaping from jammed NASA spacecraft

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A NASA spacecraft is stuffed with so much asteroid rubble from this week’s grab that it’s jammed open and precious particles are drifting away in space, scientists said Friday.

News

Domestic abuse shelters see fewer kids, families

Updated: 2 hours ago
Working and schooling at home may mean fewer abuse victims are being identified

News

What drives first-time voters

Updated: 2 hours ago
Some don't take for granted that the U.S. is one of a handful of countries where there's a trusted process to vote for your next national leader.

Latest News

Politics

Appeals court puts hold on Wisconsin governor’s public-gathering restrictions

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evers' administration issued an order on Oct. 6 limiting indoor public gatherings across the state to 25% of a building’s capacity or 10 people in places without an occupancy limit.

News

Pope Francis endorses civil unions for same-sex couples

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Earlier this week, the world learned Pope Francis was the first pontiff to publicly endorse same-sex civil unions - educators react.

News

Domestic abuse shelters seeing fewer children, families

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
Shelter workers are afraid fewer people who need help are being identified because of working and schooling at home.

News

Refugee votes for the first time in a presidential election after becoming a US citizen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Since Tuesday, up until Friday morning, 20,527 absentee ballots were submitted in Green Bay. That’s third among all cities and villages in Wisconsin.

National

First ‘murder hornet’ nest in US discovered in Washington state

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The world’s largest hornet at 2 inches long, the invasive insects can decimate entire hives of honeybees and deliver painful stings to people.

Packers

Packers prepare for fans’ return with COVID-19 signs outside Lambeau Field

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A team spokesman says there's no decision yet when fans can return to the games.