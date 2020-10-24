5-year-old celebrates birthday with local police officers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A little boy gets an exciting surprise when police officers in his Memphis neighborhood stop by to celebrate his birthday with him. 5-year-old Jayce Chatmon already knows he wants to be a police officer when he grows up. He even has the outfits.

So, when Jayce’s mom asked the local police to come by and celebrate the special day they were happy to do it. They even brought gift bags for all the kids.

Sequoria Wilson, Jayce’s mom, says he’s still too young to fully understand the cultural and political implications of the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black Americans by police. They, themselves are Black. She says one day she will explain it to him but she doesn’t think it should stop him from pursuing his dream.

“I think it’s important that we have more people that look like us on the police force," says Wilson. "You know, if we want to create change, we have to be a part of the change.”

When asked why Jayce is so interested in police officers he simply responds, “Because the officers get the bad guys.”

He spent his perfect birthday riding around in the squad car and talking on the loudspeaker.

While riding through the neighborhood he takes control of the loudspeaker and says, “I love you mom!"

“I love you, too!” Sequoria calls back.

