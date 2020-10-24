Advertisement

5-year-old celebrates birthday with local police officers

Memphis boy gets surprise visit from local police on his birthday.
Memphis boy gets surprise visit from local police on his birthday.(CNN)
By Dana Munro
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A little boy gets an exciting surprise when police officers in his Memphis neighborhood stop by to celebrate his birthday with him. 5-year-old Jayce Chatmon already knows he wants to be a police officer when he grows up. He even has the outfits.

So, when Jayce’s mom asked the local police to come by and celebrate the special day they were happy to do it. They even brought gift bags for all the kids.

Sequoria Wilson, Jayce’s mom, says he’s still too young to fully understand the cultural and political implications of the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black Americans by police. They, themselves are Black. She says one day she will explain it to him but she doesn’t think it should stop him from pursuing his dream.

“I think it’s important that we have more people that look like us on the police force," says Wilson. "You know, if we want to create change, we have to be a part of the change.”

When asked why Jayce is so interested in police officers he simply responds, “Because the officers get the bad guys.”

He spent his perfect birthday riding around in the squad car and talking on the loudspeaker.

While riding through the neighborhood he takes control of the loudspeaker and says, “I love you mom!"

“I love you, too!” Sequoria calls back.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MOSTLY CLOUDY SATURDAY, WET SNOW/MIX SUNDAY

Updated: 2 hours ago

Crime

Murder suspect shot, killed by Marinette County deputies

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Marinette County deputies shot and killed an armed murder suspect in Goodman Friday evening.

News

Operation Football: Highlights + Scores for Oct. 23

Updated: 12 hours ago
The high school football fall season continues with week five of WBAY’s Operation Football.

News

Green Bay Gamblers open season with fans in stands

Updated: 12 hours ago
It could set a model for more public events at the Resch Center

Latest News

News

Domestic abuse shelters see fewer kids, families

Updated: 16 hours ago
Working and schooling at home may mean fewer abuse victims are being identified

News

What drives first-time voters

Updated: 16 hours ago
Some don't take for granted that the U.S. is one of a handful of countries where there's a trusted process to vote for your next national leader.

Politics

Appeals court puts hold on Wisconsin governor’s public-gathering restrictions

Updated: 16 hours ago
Evers' administration issued an order on Oct. 6 limiting indoor public gatherings across the state to 25% of a building’s capacity or 10 people in places without an occupancy limit.

News

Pope Francis endorses civil unions for same-sex couples

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Earlier this week, the world learned Pope Francis was the first pontiff to publicly endorse same-sex civil unions - educators react.

News

Domestic abuse shelters seeing fewer children, families

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
Shelter workers are afraid fewer people who need help are being identified because of working and schooling at home.

News

Refugee votes for the first time in a presidential election after becoming a US citizen

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Since Tuesday, up until Friday morning, 20,527 absentee ballots were submitted in Green Bay. That’s third among all cities and villages in Wisconsin.