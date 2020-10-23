Advertisement

WEEKEND CHILLY, SUNDAY SLUSHY SNOW CHANCE

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After significant rainfall overnight, lingering showers have lasted into the afternoon but will diminish later this evening. Winds remain brisk this afternoon but will slow this evening.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will be chilly and skies will gradually become mostly cloudy, but it will be dry. The next weathermaker arrives on Sunday. A mix of rain and snow as well as wet snow will develop Sunday morning in western Wisconsin, then push into eastern Wisconsin through the afternoon. The snow/mix will continue into Sunday night, at which point there may be a slushy inch of accumulation. This will be the first time this season that the Fox Cities and Green Bay see some snow on the ground.

Meanwhile next week remains cool, but conditions dry out from Monday afternoon through Thursday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N 10-25 MPH

SATURDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Cloudy with lighter showers. Flakes to the northwest. Cold and breezy. HIGH: 41 (steady temps)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Snappy cold. Wind dies down. LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Cold for October. HIGH: 38 LOW 28

SUNDAY: Cloudy with wet snow or a mix developing... A slushy 1″ is possible. Mostly rain lakeside. HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Early snow showers or a light mix SOUTH. Some afternoon sun. HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Still cold and brisk. HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool. HIGH: 43

