Advertisement

Website tracks every broken McDonald’s ice cream machine in America

If there’s a green dot, everything is OK
The website has green dots for McDonald's stores where a soft serve is currently working and red dots where they're not.
The website has green dots for McDonald's stores where a soft serve is currently working and red dots where they're not.(Source: McDonald's)
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A twentysomething software engineer in Germany is building plenty of fast food street cred with his website that tracks every McDonald’s soft service machine in the United States.

Rashiq Zahid reverse-engineered the computer code in the McDonald’s app to pull off the feat.

“I’m currently placing an order worth $18,752 every minute at every McDonald’s in the US to figure out which locations have a broken ice cream machine,” Zahid tweeted.

Anyone who’s ever tried to order a cone or sundae at a Micky D’s may know the disappointment of hearing the machine is out of order.

“To clarify how this works: McDonald’s keeps track which locations have a broken machine, I’m merely querying for those - no order gets executed, no ice cream is actually wasted,” Zahid said in another tweet.

Zahid dishes up the information on his website: McBroken.com, which features a map of the United States.

The display has green dots for the stores where a soft serve is currently working and red dots where they’re not.

McDonald’s seems to be OK with the technical invasion of privacy.

“Only a true @McDonalds fan would go to these lengths to help customers get our delicious ice cream! So, thanks!” David Tovar, the fast food giant’s vice president of U.S. communications, said on Twitter.

“We know we have some opportunities to consistently satisfy even more customers with sweet treats and we will.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Asteroid samples escaping from jammed NASA spacecraft

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A NASA spacecraft is stuffed with so much asteroid rubble from this week’s grab that it’s jammed open and precious particles are drifting away in space, scientists said Friday.

News

Domestic abuse shelters see fewer kids, families

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Working and schooling at home may mean fewer abuse victims are being identified

News

What drives first-time voters

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Some don't take for granted that the U.S. is one of a handful of countries where there's a trusted process to vote for your next national leader.

Politics

Appeals court puts hold on Wisconsin governor’s public-gathering restrictions

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Evers' administration issued an order on Oct. 6 limiting indoor public gatherings across the state to 25% of a building’s capacity or 10 people in places without an occupancy limit.

News

Pope Francis endorses civil unions for same-sex couples

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Earlier this week, the world learned Pope Francis was the first pontiff to publicly endorse same-sex civil unions - educators react.

Latest News

News

Domestic abuse shelters seeing fewer children, families

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
Shelter workers are afraid fewer people who need help are being identified because of working and schooling at home.

News

Refugee votes for the first time in a presidential election after becoming a US citizen

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Since Tuesday, up until Friday morning, 20,527 absentee ballots were submitted in Green Bay. That’s third among all cities and villages in Wisconsin.

National

First ‘murder hornet’ nest in US discovered in Washington state

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The world’s largest hornet at 2 inches long, the invasive insects can decimate entire hives of honeybees and deliver painful stings to people.

Packers

Packers prepare for fans’ return with COVID-19 signs outside Lambeau Field

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A team spokesman says there's no decision yet when fans can return to the games.

Packers

Packers post COVID-19 signs at Lambeau Field

Updated: 1 hour ago
The signs also inform fans about the ticket policy and security procedures

National

Battleground postal delays persist with mail voting underway

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The delays are a worrisome sign for voters who still have not returned their absentee ballots.