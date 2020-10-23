Advertisement

Trump, Biden plan Wisconsin visits

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Janesville, Wis. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Janesville, Wis. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - His re-election campaign confirms President Donald Trump is making another visit to Wisconsin this weekend.

The president traveled to the southern part of the state in Janesville last Saturday. Now the president will be traveling to the southeastern corner -- Waukesha, near Milwaukee -- this upcoming Saturday at 7 P.M. He’ll hold a rally at Stein Aircraft Services to talk about his Make America Great Again agenda.

Doors to the campaign rally open at 4 P.M. The campaign says temperatures will be taken and face masks will be handed out.

And though we have not been given a specific date or location, Joe Biden’s campaign tells our partner station in Milwaukee that the former vice president plans to visit Wisconsin before November 3.

With only 12 days left until Election Day, both Republicans and Democrats are ramping up their campaigns in the Badger State. Both candidates have expressed the importance of early voting.

