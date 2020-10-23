Advertisement

Storms cause damage, street flooding

A tree topples on a home in Allouez. Oct. 23, 2020.
A tree topples on a home in Allouez. Oct. 23, 2020.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Heavy rain, lightning and wind caused storm damage and street flooding overnight.

It’s a First Alert Weather Day. CLICK HERE for the First Alert Forecast.

Much of the area received two-to-six inches of rain.

In Allouez, Action 2 News found a tree on a home on Ridgeview Court.

An uprooted tree falls on a home in Allouez. Oct. 23, 2020.
An uprooted tree falls on a home in Allouez. Oct. 23, 2020.(WBAY)

In Appleton, lightning struck a pole and caused a fire. Some homes were evacuated as crews worked to stop it from spreading.

In Oshkosh and Green Bay, there are reports of street flooding.

First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says drivers might encounter high water in low-lying areas. Standing water is also possible in spots that have poor drainage.

“We will see more rain today, but thankfully the showers will be lighter. Another 0.25″ to 0.50″ of precipitation is possible through this afternoon. Areas to the NORTHWEST will have some snow showers mixed in. Any rain or snow showers will come to an end late today, with decreasing clouds this evening,” Steve says.

Download the FREE First Alert Weather app: https://www.wbay.com/page/get-our-weather-apps/

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: https://www.wbay.com/community/user-content/

