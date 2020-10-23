Storms cause damage, street flooding

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Heavy rain, lightning and wind caused storm damage and street flooding overnight.

It’s a First Alert Weather Day. CLICK HERE for the First Alert Forecast.

Much of the area received two-to-six inches of rain.

NE WI 10/23/20: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for your morning drive. 2-6" of overnight rain may cause high water in low-lying areas. Cloudy with lighter showers today. Flakes possible to the northwest. Cold & breezy. High: 41° (steady temps) #WBAY #WBAYFirstAlert #wiwx pic.twitter.com/BtFzG0LYgP — Steve Beylon WBAY (@SteveBeylonWBAY) October 23, 2020

In Allouez, Action 2 News found a tree on a home on Ridgeview Court.

An uprooted tree falls on a home in Allouez. Oct. 23, 2020. (WBAY)

In Appleton, lightning struck a pole and caused a fire. Some homes were evacuated as crews worked to stop it from spreading.

In Oshkosh and Green Bay, there are reports of street flooding.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: you could see some street flooding this morning in low-lying areas and where leaves have clogged drains. Officials tell me the south side of Oshkosh still has some high water in the area of W. 9th & Ohio and W. 10th and Ohio. #WBAYFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/gf6YBaAjeI — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) October 23, 2020

First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says drivers might encounter high water in low-lying areas. Standing water is also possible in spots that have poor drainage.

“We will see more rain today, but thankfully the showers will be lighter. Another 0.25″ to 0.50″ of precipitation is possible through this afternoon. Areas to the NORTHWEST will have some snow showers mixed in. Any rain or snow showers will come to an end late today, with decreasing clouds this evening,” Steve says.

Download the FREE First Alert Weather app: https://www.wbay.com/page/get-our-weather-apps/

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: https://www.wbay.com/community/user-content/

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.