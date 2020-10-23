Advertisement

Refugee votes for the first time in a presidential election after becoming a US citizen

Green Bay and Appleton are leading the state in the number absentee ballots submitted
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Korane Sulub stood in line at Green Bay City Hall eager to fulfill a dream he always sought to achieve in the United States.

“When I was in the United States four years and nine months that’s the time I applied [for] the process. Then after three months, I became a citizen and today I am here to vote,” Sulub said.

Last July, Sulub became a US citizen after emigrating from Ethiopia as a refugee.

Sulub said he counted down the days to vote in this year’s presidential election.

“If you watch the news a lot, if you keep an open mind, you can see which person is the right person to…give your vote,” Sulub said.

Since Tuesday, up until Friday morning, 20,527 absentee ballots were submitted in Green Bay ranking third among all cities and villages in Wisconsin. Included in that number are the 1,815 people who voted in-person already.

The majority of absentee ballots have been done by mail.

The city of Appleton ranks seventh in the state with 15,987 absentee ballots, which includes the 1,411 done in person during early voting.

Tyler Olson of Appleton turned 18 this year and voted for the first time on Friday.

“Everyone has the freedom to vote and nobody can really tell you who to vote for,” Olson said. “It’s just your decision in order to vote, so it’s all up to you and we’re the future in order to guide this country.”

Tyler’s father Kristoffer Olson said they’ve been discussing this day since January.

“As a group of individuals, they do care. And hardworking individuals like my son are out there ready to vote and wanting to make a difference,” Kristoffer Olson said.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is also asking voters to be aware of misinformation circulating online and to only trust voting information on its website or call your local clerk.

Here’s a link to the commission’s website.

