Advertisement

Recovering heroin addict to host virtual Q&A with local schools

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County has teamed up with the group Turning the Page for drug prevention education.

Two people who battled drug addiction formed Turning the Page. They tell their stories to students and answer questions.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Turning the Page is going virtual with their message this winter.

Co-founder Douglas Darby is a recovering heroin addict. He’s spent many years talking to students about the dangers of drug addiction.

In December, he’ll host live virtual question and answer sessions with students at Notre Dame Academy and Bay Port High School.

“Being able to walk into my old alma mater of Bay Port and say things like, ‘yeah, I went to the pharmacy six blocks down the road on Cardinal Lane and I walked in and robbed it.’ It allows that interaction with the student. It allows them to visualize here’s someone from my community instead of some guy from California or New York. Here’s someone whose sat in my seat essentially.”

Darby says the presentation also tackles stress, bullying and coping with the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

October 24 is Drug Take Back Day in Wisconsin

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
People are encouraged to dispose of unused or unwanted medication at drop boxes located across the state.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases jump among Wisconsin’s American Indians

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Coronavirus cases among Native Americans in Wisconsin have tripled since Sept. 1 as the state continues to grapple with the pandemic.

Coronavirus

UW study: High school sports have not spread the coronavirus

Updated: 13 hours ago
A survey found 271 athletes contracted the virus overall compared with 2,318 Wisconsin children ages 14-17 over the month of September.

Coronavirus

Brown County offers drive-up flu clinic for children

Updated: 14 hours ago
The county offers free vaccinations for children 6 months to 18 years old

Latest News

News

“Cancer doesn’t define you:” Young mom, cancer survivor offers hope, inspiration to others

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
During breast cancer awareness month, Brittney Maher is advocating for all women, no matter their age, to check for cancer and not ignore the signs. She was diagnosed at 31, and knows cancer doesn't discriminate, nor define you.

News

Brown County offers free, drive-up flu clinic for kids on Saturday

Updated: 15 hours ago
Brown County Public Health prepares to run a free drive up flu clinic on Saturday hoping to vaccinate as many people as possible.

News

Wisconsin reports fewer coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations Thursday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The state's COVID-19 death toll passed 1,700 -- adding 103 cases in a record 3 days.

Coronavirus

Very critical: Dr. Rai says hospitals running short on beds, ventilators

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Dr. Rai joined us on Action 2 News This Morning Thursday to discuss the critical situation for our hospitals, expanded COVID-19 testing in Brown County, and how we’re far from flattening the curve.

Coronavirus

Prevea announces free COVID-19 testing regardless of symptoms

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:39 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The online portal will ask you to complete a short assessment and register at one of the Green Bay area testing sites.

Coronavirus

Doctors using ECMO to treat younger COVID-19 patients

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:37 AM CDT
|
By Kristyn Allen
Some patients need to be put on a ventilator. Others need additional treatment in the form of advanced life support.