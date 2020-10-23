Recovering heroin addict to host virtual Q&A with local schools

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County has teamed up with the group Turning the Page for drug prevention education.

Two people who battled drug addiction formed Turning the Page. They tell their stories to students and answer questions.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Turning the Page is going virtual with their message this winter.

Co-founder Douglas Darby is a recovering heroin addict. He’s spent many years talking to students about the dangers of drug addiction.

In December, he’ll host live virtual question and answer sessions with students at Notre Dame Academy and Bay Port High School.

“Being able to walk into my old alma mater of Bay Port and say things like, ‘yeah, I went to the pharmacy six blocks down the road on Cardinal Lane and I walked in and robbed it.’ It allows that interaction with the student. It allows them to visualize here’s someone from my community instead of some guy from California or New York. Here’s someone whose sat in my seat essentially.”

Darby says the presentation also tackles stress, bullying and coping with the pandemic.

