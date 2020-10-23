Packers prepare for fans’ return with COVID-19 signs outside Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Perhaps it’s a sign of things to come. New signs around Lambeau Field are informing future guests of COVID-19 procedures in the stadium.

The signing at parking lot entrances gives fans instructions about the team’s COVID-19 safety policies and warnings about exposure risks.

The signs also inform fans about the ticket and security procedures, including a list of what fans can and cannot bring into the stadium.

A team spokesman told Action 2 News no decision has been made about when fans can return to Packers home games. The signs were made in preparation for when that happens.

