Advertisement

Packers injury concerns heading into Texans game

Packers RB Aaron Jones added to injury report, questionable with calf injury
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)(Jason Behnken | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers added running back Aaron Jones to the injury report on Friday and his status for Sunday’s road game against the Houston Texans remains up for air.

Jones is listed as questionable to play due to a calf injury.

“Just kind of felt my calf get tight during practice, really didn’t pay it much attention and then after and throughout the later parts of the day is when I started to feel it,” Jones said.

Three Packers starters are also listed as doubtful to play. On defense, cornerback Kevin King and safety Darnell Savage are both doubtful due to a quadricep injuries.

On offense, starting left tackle David Bakhtiari did not practice all week due to a chest injury. He appears unlikely to play on Sunday.

Tight end Robert Tonyan (ankle), defensive lineman Montravius Adams (foot), linebacker Preston Smith (shoulder) and center Corey Linsley (back) also are questionable. Defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (shoulder) and running back Tyler Ervin (wrist) have been ruled out.

The Packers play the Texans on Sunday at noon (CT) on FOX.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

UW study: High school sports have not spread the coronavirus

Updated: 22 hours ago
A survey found 271 athletes contracted the virus overall compared with 2,318 Wisconsin children ages 14-17 over the month of September.

Sports

Packers prepare for Cobb, Crennel, & Texans

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT
|
By Dave Schroeder
A reunion with a former teammate, a former interim foe, and a team GB has dominated adds up to a lot of intrigue

News

Packers’ Aaron Jones, twin brother launch foundation

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:57 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The duo will use the platform to impact the nation’s youth through charitable giving, and events will be held to inspire, educate and promote unity and diversity in communities.

Sports

REPORT: Bucks won’t seek to trade Giannis

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Giannis Antetokounmpo will be eligible to sign a supermax contract extension this summer.

Latest News

Sports

Wisconsin Badgers ‘Home Grown’ Offensive line

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:33 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Blocking for Mertz could be as many as three offensive lineman from the Northeast Wisconsin area.

Sports

On The Clock: Discussion the Packers ‘Wake-Up Call’ Loss

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
On The Clock: Discussion the Packers ‘Wake-Up Call’ Loss

Sports

On The Clock: Discussion the Packers ‘Wake-Up Call’ Loss

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 11:32 PM CDT
|
WBAY's Packers panel 'On the Clock' discusses Green Bay's 38-10 loss to Tampa Bay.

News

Packers handed first loss of the season, fall to Buccaneers 38-10

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
The Packers jumped to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter before Tampa Bay reeled off 38 straight points.

News

LIVE BLOG: Packers undefeated streak ends in Tampa, Buccaneers win 38-10

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
This weekend marks the Battle of the Bays, as the Green Bay Packers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

News

Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: Packers at Buccaneers

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:58 AM CDT
|
By Dave Schroeder
Get in the know and ready to go with the 'Fast Facts'