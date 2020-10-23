Packers injury concerns heading into Texans game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers added running back Aaron Jones to the injury report on Friday and his status for Sunday’s road game against the Houston Texans remains up for air.

Jones is listed as questionable to play due to a calf injury.

“Just kind of felt my calf get tight during practice, really didn’t pay it much attention and then after and throughout the later parts of the day is when I started to feel it,” Jones said.

Three Packers starters are also listed as doubtful to play. On defense, cornerback Kevin King and safety Darnell Savage are both doubtful due to a quadricep injuries.

On offense, starting left tackle David Bakhtiari did not practice all week due to a chest injury. He appears unlikely to play on Sunday.

Tight end Robert Tonyan (ankle), defensive lineman Montravius Adams (foot), linebacker Preston Smith (shoulder) and center Corey Linsley (back) also are questionable. Defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (shoulder) and running back Tyler Ervin (wrist) have been ruled out.

The Packers play the Texans on Sunday at noon (CT) on FOX.

#Packers injury designations are in and Ervin is OUT, Bakhtiari/King/Savage are DOUBTFUL, and Aaron Jones headlines a list of QUESTIONABLE players pic.twitter.com/CzhEll6Pgj — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) October 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.