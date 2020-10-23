Advertisement

October 24 is Drug Take Back Day in Wisconsin

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - October 24 is Drug Take Back Day in Wisconsin. People are encouraged to dispose of unused or unwanted medication at drop boxes located across the state.

More than 200 law enforcement agencies will participate in the event. They say properly disposing of medication can help in the fight against drug abuse and addiction.

“We’re just looking for people to not leave them in the cabinets, to not flush them down the toilet, to not leave them for people who are potentially looking for those types of medication, or a youth that has stumbled upon it and is having curiosity,” says Douglas Darby, Co-Founder, Turning the Page.

Looking for a drop box near you? CLICK HERE for a map of locations.

ACCEPTED

  • Prescription (controlled and non-controlled)
  • over-the-counter medications
  • ointments
  • patches
  • inhalers
  • non-aerosol sprays
  • creams
  • vials
  • pet medications

NOT ACCEPTED

  • Illegal drugs
  • needles/sharps
  • acids
  • aerosol cans
  • bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood) personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens)
  • household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas)
  • mercury thermometers

