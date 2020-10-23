Advertisement

LIGHTER SHOWERS TODAY... SLUSHY SNOWFALL SUNDAY?

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather meteorologists
First Alert Weather meteorologists(WBAY)
By Steve Beylon
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:22 AM CDT
It’s a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for your morning commute. You might encounter high water driving into work in low-lying areas. Standing water is also possible in spots that have poor drainage. A large area in east-central Wisconsin received 2-6″ of rain through last night. If you encounter areas with flooding, please choose a detour to take you around the high water.

We will see more rain today, but thankfully the showers will be lighter. Another 0.25″ to 0.50″ of precipitation is possible through this afternoon. Areas to the NORTHWEST will have some snow showers mixed in. Any rain or snow showers will come to an end late today, with decreasing clouds this evening.

This upcoming weekend looks cold for late October. High temperatures will only be in the upper 30s. Sunshine will fade behind increasing clouds tomorrow. Then on Sunday, look for wet snow to mix with rain showers, especially late in the day. Through Sunday night, the Fox Valley could see the first slushy coating of snow of the season... Stay tuned!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N 10-25 MPH

SATURDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Cloudy with lighter showers. Flakes to the northwest. Cold and breezy. HIGH: 41 (steady temps)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Snappy cold. Wind dies down. LOW: 25

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Cold for October. HIGH: 38 LOW 27

SUNDAY: Cloudy with wet snow or a mix developing... A slushy 1″ is possible. Mostly rain lakeside. HIGH: 38 LOW: 29

MONDAY: Early snow showers or a light mix SOUTH. Some afternoon sun. HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Still cold and brisk. HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool. HIGH: 43

