Homes evacuated after lightning strike in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Several homes were evacuated Thursday night after lightning hit a pole and started a fire.

At about 8 p.m., the Appleton Fire Department was called to Fuji Drive on the north side.

The fire department says the evacuated nearby homes out of caution.

Photos and video shared by Action 2 News viewer Sheri S Hartzheim show heavy flames whipping in the wind.

Homes are evacuated after lightning strikes a pole in Appleton. (Sheri S Hartzheim)

The fire department says crews had to wait for WE Energies to arrive to shut off gas. The crews let the fire burn so gas would not build up and escape.

The crews were able to keep the fire cool enough to prevent spread to homes.

No one was hurt.

