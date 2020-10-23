Advertisement

Excitement for Green Bay Popeyes causing “large traffic problem”

The grand opening Popeyes Green Bay. Oct. 23, 2020.
The grand opening Popeyes Green Bay. Oct. 23, 2020.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Love that traffic for Popeyes. Green Bay Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of W. Mason and Taylor St ... unless they are there for Popeyes Chicken.

The grand opening of the Green Bay restaurant “has created a large traffic problem in the area,” according to police.

Popeyes is located at 1860 West Mason, not too far from the Festival Foods and Walmart stores on that side of town.

The restaurant opened Friday morning. Police say the drive-thru line “is extending onto W. Mason.” Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, the grand opening is drive-thru only. People will not be allowed to gather in the lobby or form lines inside the restaurant.

“If you are not headed to the restaurant, you may be better off finding an alternate route to avoid congestion. If you cannot avoid the area, please be alert for cars that may be stopped suddenly in the roadway,” reads a statement from police.

Officers are asking Popeyes customers to line up in the right lane of traffic on westbound W. Mason St. Head to the frontage road in front of Sound World and Living Hope Church.

Police are hoping to divert traffic to Bentwood Dr.

“Green Bay Police expects there to be heavy traffic throughout the day and evening as well as all weekend,” police say.

