DRY SATURDAY, SLUSHY SNOW SUNDAY

Saturday looks like the nicer day of the two weekend days. Some areas will see a bit of early day sun, but then the clouds quickly thicken across the area. High temperatures will only be in the upper 30s, fortunately it will not be too windy so there is an opportunity for some yard work there!

The next weathermaker moves across the area Sunday. The day starts out dry, but by afternoon rain, mix or snow starts to move in. Lakeshore communities may see more mix or even some rain... But most areas inland will see any mix become light snow. A slushy 1-2″ will be possible so some slipperiness will be possible - Especially Sunday evening as temperatures drop below freezing. By Monday morning this system will have left the area...

A few spotty showers may move through next Wednesday, otherwise much of the week looks quiet and chilly for this time of the year.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: WNW 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: NNE 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Early sprinkles/flurries... Clouds break late. LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Cold for October. HIGH: 38 LOW 27

SUNDAY: Cloudy with wet snow or a mix developing... A slushy 1-2″ possible. Mostly rain lakeside. HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

MONDAY: A morning flurry? Clouds decrease. HIGH: 39 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. A few spotty showers. HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Clouds and sun. HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 44

